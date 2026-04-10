Dozens of Roswell families displaced by devastating apartment fire

ROSWELL, Ga. — Families forced out of their homes after an apartment fire are getting help.

The American Red Cross is aiding renters at the Enclave at Roswell apartments off Alpharetta Highway.

The fire broke out a little before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was live for Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 with a look at the damage and what’s next.

Twenty apartments were damaged or destroyed along Greenhouse Court.

The fire department put up a fence around the building, with much of its roof burned away.

There were only a couple of residents there Friday; they did not want to appear on camera. One told Mims she’s staying with her parents.

In all, 58 adults, four children and seven pets were displaced by the fire.

Cellphone video captured the soaring flames and smoke.

Roswell Fire Capt. Chad Miller says two people were trapped on a balcony with flames below and beside them, and they were the firefighters’ first priority.

“They immediately went into rescue mode and were able to rescue those occupants and pull them off the balcony,” he said.

Firefighters did a sweep of the burning building and rescued two cats and one dog.

Two adults were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but nobody was seriously hurt.

By day, the sheer extent of the damage was abundantly clear.

“It was a very large fire, especially with the number of people that were displaced,” Miller said.

Ralph Cadet lives in a neighboring building, which he says could easily have been damaged by the leaping flames.

He feels for all his neighbors who lost their homes and precious belongings, and he’s thankful the flames didn’t jump to other buildings.

“Thankful, but I’m still throwing out prayers for these folks,” Cadet said.

Both the cause of the fire and where it started are under investigation.

Miller says fire alarms played a big role getting people to safety, underscoring the importance of having them working properly.

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