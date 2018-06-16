0 Dog missing in Roswell house explosion found safe

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A dog missing days after a house explosion in Roswell has been found safe.

A friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook that Maverick was found "whimpering" in the backyard of the home on Pine Grove Point Drive late Friday night.

The home exploded Tuesday night due to a natural gas leak from a clothes dryer, officials said.

There were three men inside the home at the time of the blast.

We'll have the latest details on Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM

A GoFundMe page identified the victims as Win Reid, Brendan Morton and Pat Sammons.

Sammons and Morton suffered second- and-third degree burns over half of their bodies. Reid, who was on the opposite side of the house at the time, suffered minor injuries.

Channel 2's Mike Petchenik spoke with Nick Protentis, a personal injury lawyer for a Sandy Springs firm that specializes in fire and explosion cases.

"In doing our investigations into these types of incidents, we often find that these tragedies are preventable," he said.

Protentis said it's likely too early to know who's liable for the explosion.

TRENDING STORIES:

"It could be the gas piping underneath the ground in the yard. It could be the gas-powered appliances, gas piping inside the house. It could be a defective appliance," he said.

Dog missing after house explosion in #Roswell reunited with owner. pic.twitter.com/CgC9i65Ugm — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) June 16, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.