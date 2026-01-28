Do you know who she is? Police need help identifying woman who died over a year ago

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police need your help identifying a woman who died over a year ago.

The police department said that despite their best efforts, they have not been able to identify the woman.

“While her death is not considered suspicious and there is no active criminal investigation, it is deeply important to us to restore her name and identity,” Roswell police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The woman died at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in November 2024. It was later discovered that the personal information the woman gave the hospital was not accurate.

TRENDING STORIES:

“For more than a year, our investigators have pursued all available leads to establish her legal identity,” investigators said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made a sketch of the woman, and Roswell police have also released a photo of the woman.

She does not have any identifying marks on her body, like scars, markings, or tattoos.

She is believed to be in her 50s or 60s.

Anyone who knows who she is is asked to contact the Roswell police at 770-640-4588.

©2026 Cox Media Group