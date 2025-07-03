Crews work to repair water main break in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management are working to repair a large water main break at 510 Windsor Parkway in Sandy Springs.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said Windsor Parkway is shut down between Westfield Drive and High Point Road for the repairs.

Fire crews responded to the scene and placed barriers in the road to block traffic.

Paul said the water main break was eroding nearby ditches, and there was concern that the road could be compromised if the water flow continued.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says 35 homes, one business, and three hydrants are affected by the water main break.

There is not yet an estimated time that repairs will be completed.

