Construction progressing on new combination fire/police station in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Construction is progressing on the new combined fire and police station for the city of Johns Creek.

The station’s walls and the roof over the fire engine bays have been erected.

The 14,675-square-foot facility will be located on a 2.11-acre site on Brumbelow Road.

It will replace the existing Fire Station 63, which is currently located a half-mile away on Old Alabama Road, and a police substation that is located in the Fresh Market shopping center on Old Alabama Road.

The building will include a 13,891-square-foot station house and a 766-square-foot storage facility.

Wall and roof construction will continue over the next few weeks.

The station is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

