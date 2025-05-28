Construction crew hits ‘major gas line’ in Johns Creek

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Crews are on scene working to repair a “major gas line” that was struck on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say construction crews were working on Jones Bridge Road at Sargent Road struck a gas line.

The fire department and Atlanta Gas Light are working to fix the line.

Jones Bridge Road is currently shut down in both directions between Sargent Road and Addison Way.

Atlanta Gas Light confirmed that no one is being evacuated due to the leak.

There is no word on when the line may be fixed and the road reopened.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

