City of Milton to vote on lowering speed limits for select roads, school zones

MILTON, Ga. — The City of Milton will vote tonight on reducing speed limits on some city streets.

The meeting will be held tonight at 6 p.m. at City Hall. You can attend in person or watch online.

The proposed revisions would lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph on Bethany Road (between Hopewell Road and Highway 9), New Providence Road (from Arnold Mill Road to Birmingham Highway), and Thompson Road (from Redd Road to Hopewell Road).

It would also add Kings Ridge Christian School to the Bethany Bend and Cogburn Road school zones (which includes Cambridge High School), and reduce the school zone speed limit there from 35 mph to 30 mph.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group