City of Milton collecting food and cold-weather clothing to help those in need

MILTON, Ga. — Milton residents are encouraged to support those in need this holiday season by donating nonperishable food items and cold-weather clothing until Nov. 18.

Donations can be dropped off at City Hall, the Milton Police station, or any of the four Milton fire stations. These items will be collected and distributed by North Fulton Community Charities, a nonprofit organization.

The food drive aims to help people who struggle to provide basic meals for themselves and their families. In addition to food, the City will collect coats, scarves, winter hats, gloves, and other clothing items.

Anyone can drop off donations at Milton Fire Station 41, 42, 43, or 44, as well as at the Milton Police Station and City Hall during regular business hours. The collection starts at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 3.

Needed items include canned food, packaged goods like cereal or mac and cheese, dried goods, and staples such as spices, honey, coffee, tea, or peanut butter. Cold-weather clothing is also appreciated as temperatures begin to drop.

After collection, the Milton team will ensure the donations reach North Fulton Community Charities, which will distribute them to those in need over the coming weeks.

For more information on how to help, visit https://nfcchelp.org/.

