City of Johns Creek hosting 2 fishing events for kids in August

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city of Johns Creek has two fishing events for kids next month.
The Eco-Angler Kids Fishing events are geared for children ages 8-17.
Whether your child is new to fishing or experienced, the events offer a chance to have fun outdoors while learning eco-friendly fishing practices, habitat restoration, and more.
One event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and the other on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.
To register, visit this page, then click on “Youth Programs” and then “Eco-Angler Fishing Event” and choose which date you’ll attend.
The events are free.
