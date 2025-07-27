City of Johns Creek hosting 2 fishing events for kids in August

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The city of Johns Creek has two fishing events for kids next month.

The Eco-Angler Kids Fishing events are geared for children ages 8-17.

Whether your child is new to fishing or experienced, the events offer a chance to have fun outdoors while learning eco-friendly fishing practices, habitat restoration, and more.

One event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. and the other on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

To register, visit this page, then click on “Youth Programs” and then “Eco-Angler Fishing Event” and choose which date you’ll attend.

The events are free.

