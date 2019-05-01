  • Chick-Fil-A employee accused of taking photos up customer's skirt

    By: Mike Petchenik

    Updated:

    A former Chick-Fil-A employee is facing felony charges after police say he took photos up the skirt of a customer. 

    Police tell Channel 2's Mike Petchenik it happened at the Chick-Fil-A off Windward Parkway in North Fulton county. 

    They said the suspect Tyler Richins took photos of the customer as she waited for her food. 

    TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: We're learning how police were able to catch the suspect. Plus, what happened when we reached out to the former employee. 

     

