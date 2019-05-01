Chick-Fil-A employee accused of taking photos up customer's skirt

A former Chick-Fil-A employee is facing felony charges after police say he took photos up the skirt of a customer.
Police tell Channel 2's Mike Petchenik it happened at the Chick-Fil-A off Windward Parkway in North Fulton county.
They said the suspect Tyler Richins took photos of the customer as she waited for her food.
Employee at local @ChickfilA store charged with "upskirting" a customer. At 4, how a witness helped police identify the man. pic.twitter.com/RCU4NpYE6j— Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) May 1, 2019
