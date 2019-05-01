Gas main break impacting busiest ER in Georgia; Ambulances being rerouted

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are at the scene of a gas main break impacting Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Cobb County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that construction crews hit a gas main near the hospital and several busy streets nearby are closed.
Officials told us ambulances en route to the busiest emergency room in the state are being rerouted around the closed streets.
NewsChopper 2 is LIVE over the very active scene to help guide you around the mess. WATCH Channel 2 Action News RIGHT NOW for updates.
