Burglars pull off smash-and-grab at Sky Zone

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for burglars who smashed into a Sky Zone trampoline park to steal an ATM.
The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the location on Market Boulevard in Roswell.
Only Channel 2’s Wendy Halloran obtained surveillance video of the crime.
The video shows an SUV busting into the business and then the crooks using a rope to pull out the ATM.
