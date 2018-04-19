  • Burglars pull off smash-and-grab at Sky Zone

    By: Wendy Halloran

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for burglars who smashed into a Sky Zone trampoline park to steal an ATM. 

    The break-in happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday at the location on Market Boulevard in Roswell.

    The video shows an SUV busting into the business and then the crooks using a rope to pull out the ATM. 

