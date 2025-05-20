‘Beary unusual visitor’ spotted climbing tree in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department asks the public to ‘bear’ with them, as they received a call about an unexpected guest.

On Monday, Sandy Springs police spotted a bear perched high in a tree in the area of Roswell Road and Morgan Falls Road.

Officers made sure the area was safe and gave the bear plenty of space to climb down and head back to his home.

"Thanks to everyone for staying calm and giving nature its room," SSPD said.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources reminds you to do the following if you spot a bear:

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Never leave pet food outdoors

If you spot a bear in unusual places, always keep your distance and call the proper authorities.

"Stay safe, stay curious—and maybe keep an eye on the trees," SSPD said.

