‘American Idol’ recap: Slater Nalley advances to top 5. Will he get a hometown visit next?

Metro Atlanta singer Slater Nalley is hanging onto his spot in “American Idol.”
During Part 1 of Disney night Sunday, Nalley advanced to the top five.
The Lovett School senior sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” by music legend and former Atlanta resident Sir Elton John. He also sang a Bob Dylan song in honor of Mother’s Day with his mom in the audience.
Nalley even had a quick moment to sing along to his favorite musical, “Hamilton” with creator and “Moana” composer Lin Manuel Miranda.
The top 5 will perform live Monday night on Channel 2 and only three contestants will make it to the hometown visits.
The season finale of “American Idol” airs LIVE on Sunday night.
