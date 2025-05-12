North Fulton County

‘American Idol’ recap: Slater Nalley advances to top 5. Will he get a hometown visit next?

By WSBTV.com News Staff
LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, SLATER NALLEY AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò817 (Disney Night #1)Ó - ÒDisney NightÓ celebrates MotherÕs Day with special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 7 travel to Disneyland Resort and light up the stage with Disney classics as America votes live for the five moving forward in the competition. SUNDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT/6:00-8:01 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, SLATER NALLEY (Eric McCandless/Disney)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Metro Atlanta singer Slater Nalley is hanging onto his spot in “American Idol.”

During Part 1 of Disney night Sunday, Nalley advanced to the top five.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lovett School senior sang “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” by music legend and former Atlanta resident Sir Elton John. He also sang a Bob Dylan song in honor of Mother’s Day with his mom in the audience.

Nalley even had a quick moment to sing along to his favorite musical, “Hamilton” with creator and “Moana” composer Lin Manuel Miranda.

The top 5 will perform live Monday night on Channel 2 and only three contestants will make it to the hometown visits.

The season finale of “American Idol” airs LIVE on Sunday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read