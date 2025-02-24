Alpharetta police searching for suspect accused of stealing 79-year-old woman’s identity

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 55-year-old woman accused of stealing the identity of a 79-year-old woman.

Daphne Ann Trice, 55, is one of two women charged with numerous felony charges after an elderly woman in Kentucky reported that someone stole more than $14,800 from her Truist account.

Over the weekend, police arrested Tanya Bizile, of Atlanta. Jail records show that she was booked on numerous charges, including first-degree and second-degree forgery charges, as well as, elder abuse, exploitation and neglect.

The investigation began last September when a Kentucky woman reported fraudulent activity on her bank account. Truist officials at an Alpharetta branch reported the fraudulent activity and police determined that Trice and Bizile worked together to steal the money.

Authorities confirmed that Bizile walked into the branch, claiming that Trice, who was using a fake ID with the victim’s information, was her grandmother and wanted to add her to the account. After confirming the documents, police say the two women made multiple withdrawals from the account. They’re also accused of using Cash App to steal money.

As police continued their investigation, they determined that the two women were also involved in a car accident near Northpoint Mall. After reviewing the officer’s bodycam video, they determined that the two women involved in the crash were the same women who entered the bank with fraudulent documents.

“They were wearing the same clothing,” said Alpharetta Capt. Andrew Splawn. “They are in the same vehicle and at the time of the crash, they provided their real information to the officer, which helped lead to their identification.”

Any information leading to her whereabouts or arrest can call Det. Hamm at 678-297-6265 or contact him via email.

