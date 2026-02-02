Alpharetta fire crews battle townhome fire in extreme cold

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A possible brush fire turned out to be a structure fire in Alpharetta Saturday morning. No one was hurt, and a cat was rescued.

Fire crews with Alpharetta Fire Department kept the fire contained to one building despite extreme cold and gusty winds.

Alpharetta 911 Communications received initial calls about a possible brush fire behind a townhome on Steeplechase Drive at around 10:15

The fire was threatening the structure, and Battalion 8 upgraded the call to get additional units en route to try and get ahead of the fire.

Engine 85 found a working structure fire when they arrived on the scene and quickly went to work. Crews confirmed the resident was out of the building.

Additional units came on scene and coordinated efforts to attack the fire.

They evacuated surrounding residents to a safe area.

“Despite extremely cold (we even saw icicles forming on firefighters’ gear) and intermittently windy conditions, a rapid and well coordinated attack quickly brought the fire under control, keeping the fire contained to the original townhome unit,” officials said.

Firefighters rescued a cat, bringing it to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group