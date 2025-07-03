Alpharetta drivers dealing with detours while roundabout upgraded

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Drivers in Alpharetta are dealing with closures and detours as crews work to improve drainage at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Bethany Road.

Construction began on June 23, focusing on upgrading the roundabout.

Workers will remove the central truck apron and landscaped island and install an underground rainwater detention system.

From July 14 - 20, a full closure of portions of Mayfield Road and Bethany Road will happen to complete work that cannot safely be done with traffic nearby.

During this closure:

• Mayfield Road will be closed between Freemanville Road and Providence Road

• Bethany Road will be closed between Mayfield Road and Providence Road

During that time, residents will still be able to access the intersection, but all other traffic will be diverted.

Detour routes will use Freemanville Road, Providence Road, Charlotte Drive, Canton Street, Milton Avenue, Mid Broadwell Road, and Mayfield Road through Alpharetta and Milton.

