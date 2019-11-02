750 homes affected by gas line break; crews going door to door

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Approximately 750 homes in Alpharetta are without gas service after a gas line was damaged by a construction crew on Rucker Road, authorities said.
Atlanta Gas Light crews are working to repair the line, the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. The area affected runs through Mayfield Road and its adjacent neighborhoods and subdivisions.
The safety warning for impacted homeowners, TONIGHT AT 11 on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
Once the gas has been restored, crews will be going door to door to turn the gas back on, the release said. Residents are advised to not try to do that themselves.
Service is expected to be restored within the next few hours, and crews will begin visiting houses afterward until 11 p.m. Friday, the release said. If crews can't make it to all homes that were affected by then, they'll resume restoring service at 7 a.m. Saturday.
North Fulton is among the counties under a freeze warning from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}