15-month-old found in man's yard after wandering away from day care, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Police say a 15-month-old toddler was found in a man's yard after walking away from a metro Atlanta home day care.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to police, who said the day care's directors didn't realize the boy was missing until law enforcement showed up at the Sandy Springs home.
The child was taken to a hospital and later released to his father.
We're digging through the day care's latest inspection reports, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
