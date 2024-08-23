Nonprofit school of nursing in Atlanta is training a diverse group of caregivers

ATLANTA — Cedric Barnes says he knew it was his calling when he was very young.

“I grew up with sickle cell, so I was frequently in the hospital,” Cedric said.

Work is wrapping up in the simulated hospital where Barnes will be trained as a nurse.

The nonprofit Herzing University is building a new campus in Sandy Springs.

One of the missions involves its campus community.

“83% of our students are from a diverse background,” Herzing’s Sarah Higgins said.

Higgins says 150 nursing students will go to school here, and when they graduate, will find work in the area.

“Our students tend to get their education and then ‘stay’ in the Atlanta, Georgia area,” she added.

Higgins says the need for more nurses remains great, and the need for nurses who reflect the diversity of this community is just as great. Especially for patients. “It makes them more comfortable, and it also gives them a speedier recovery,” Herzing Professor of Nursing Dr. Sandra Scott said.

Barnes can speak from experience. Once upon a time, he was receiving the care, and now he’ll be giving it.

“I feel like I am doing what I was supposed to do,” he said.

