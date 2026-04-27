Nonprofit founded by Atlanta rap star Ludacris celebrates 25 years of service

ATLANTA — The Ludacris Foundation is celebrating 25 years of giving back to the community.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson sat down with Roberta J. Shields, president of the foundation and the rap star and actor’s mother, about making an impact.

“When Chris was small, we would have goals in terms of his achievements,” Shields said. “Part of those goals was giving back to the community.”

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Shields said it was always her son’s vision to have the foundation.

As a former corporate executive, Shields told Channel 2 Action News giving back and setting goals were always priorities in her home.

“I really mimicked what I did for my staff with my son,” she said. “He had goals, he had measurements.”

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Shields said writing those dreams down was a big part of Ludacris’ success, that and her three C’s of parenting:

Cheer your child

Coach your child

Celebrate your child

“It’s easy when they learn how to walk, everybody says ‘you can do it,’” Shields said. “You can do it, never stop doing that.”

The Ludacris Foundation has a lot to celebrate in 2026.

There’s new music, passionate community partners and, reflecting on 25 years of giving back, Shields said there’s plenty the organization has done, and is doing.

Whether it’s holiday meal giveaways, supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs, helping golf camps for kids or even teaching students who want to learn to make music about AI, the organization is working to provide.

Shields told Channel 2 Action News she’s most grateful for the people and organizations who want to come alongside them and give back to the community, too.

“Every dominate partner that Chris has has provided support to the foundation in some way,” Shields said. “We’ve been extremely blessed and we’ve never lost the vision of why we want to do this, so that we can bless others.”

You can learn more about the Ludacris Foundation here.

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