Developer pitches ‘mini-Battery’ community area and soccer complex for downtown Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A new stadium, shopping district and multi-family community may be coming to Cherokee County.

The Woodstock City Council recently approved plans for a new development for soccer in the city, though it came with conditions.

Developer Freestone Realty’s co-founder, Joe Knight, told the council that he envisioned the project as a smaller version of the Cobb County home of the Atlanta Braves.

“We’d like to think of this as a mini-Battery, where the Braves play, maybe like a watch Battery,” Knight said at the meeting.

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Development plans from Freestone Realty show that the company wants to build an event district similar to Truist Park in downtown Woodstock.

They’re calling it “The Pitch.”

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As part of the proposal, Knight said Freestone would donate about three acres of land in the middle of the development to the Woodstock Downtown Development Authority, for what he said amounted to a $2 million donation.

In addition to the soccer complex and the more than 26,800 square-foot shopping district, which Knight said would include restaurants and food halls, the whole development would be “ringed” by multi-family housing units.

Design plans show Freestone is proposing a 236-unit multifamily community for rent, ringing the outside zones of the nearly 13-acre property.

Conditions added to let the project move forward in the city include planning accommodations for public restrooms, single phase construction, limits on outdoor amplified sound such as concerts or other events.

Trash services would be banned during night hours as well.

The city council also added a stipulation that should any human remains be found during grading, work would have to stop immediately and that the county coroner, city officials and adjacent cemetery are notified.

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