Visiting Texas sheriff’s gun discharges in bathroom of Covington fast-food restaurant

COVINGTON, Ga. — A gun went off accidentally in the bathroom of a Covington fast-food restaurant, police reported Saturday.

Officers responded Saturday to the Wendy’s at 11120 Highway 142 in Covington on a discharged firearm report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man, a sheriff visiting from Texas who police didn’t identify, said he took his holstered gun from his belt while he was in the bathroom with his minor grandson.

The man said he was distracted by his unruly grandson and forgot to bring his weapon back out of the bathroom.

A 15-year-old went into the restroom shortly after them and found the gun. While the teen was handling the gun, it went off.

No one was hurt, police said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police completed their investigation into the incident.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office declined to file criminal charges, saying there was no criminal intent or criminal negligence as defined under Georgia law.

The Covington Police Department said the gun discharge incident serves as a reminder of the importance of properly securing guns.

“Even a momentary lapse in attention can lead to potentially tragic consequences when it comes to guns,” the police department said.

The Covington Police Department said all gun owners should follow these basic practices:

Always keep firearms secured when not in use.

Never leave a firearm unattended or accessible to people who shouldn’t have it.

Tell children about the dangers of firearms. Teach them to never touch a gun and to alert an adult immediately if one is found.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group