Pedestrian killed while walking in roadway in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 46-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Georgia Highway 11 near Adams Circle in Newton County early on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. when the pedestrian was walking in the roadway and was hit by a northbound vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the accident. Authorities have not released the identity of the victim pending notification of the next of kin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877 or jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing, and the community is encouraged to come forward with any information that may help provide answers to the victim’s family.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group