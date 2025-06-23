Newton County authorities warn about fake ‘Capitol One’ checks

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County Sheriff Office is warning people to beware of fake Capitol One checks being sent to people in the mail.

Don’t cash these checks. Here’s how officials can tell they’re fake:

The routing number -- 0000019878 -- doesn’t belong to Capitol One, and the routing number and the account number are identical.

It claims to come from Burke County at a Maryland address. But Burke County isn’t associated with the listed location.

The sheriff’s office said even though the checks look official, it’s a scheme to steal your money and personal information.

The Federal Trade Commission said of fake checks, "By law, banks have to make deposited funds available quickly. Even if you see the funds in your account, that doesn’t mean it’s a good check. Fake checks can take weeks to be discovered and untangled."

The FTC has additional tips about fake check schemes and how to avoid falling victim to them.

