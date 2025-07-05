Newton County adds second free vending machine with medication to reverse opioid overdoses

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has added a second Naloxone vending machine at one of its facilities.

The second machine was recently installed at their West Side Precinct located at 3612 Salem Road in Covington.

It can be accessed Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The first machine is accessible 24 hours a day at the Newton County Detention Center, located at 15151 Alcovy Road in Covington.

The Naloxone in the machines is a critical tool in reversing opioid overdoses and is available free of charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The project is funded through a two-year, $196,800 grant from the Georgia Opioid Crisis Abatement Trust awarded to GNR Public Health.

Part of the funding will be used to stock the machine with Naloxone kits.

“We encourage all residents, especially those who know someone who is taking prescription opioid medication or struggles with opioid addiction, to take advantage of the opportunity to receive free naloxone,” said Andre Castro, Director of Community Engagement for GNR Public Health.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group