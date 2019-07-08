0 Mother of man killed in hit-and-run makes desperate plea for driver to come forward

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and community are remembering a young man with special needs run over and killed while walking home.

Police say Joshua Anderson mowed down Kevin Marshall, 20, after an argument on the Fourth of July.

Witnesses said Anderson chased after Marshall in his truck as Marshall walked home in Newton County and ran him over.

Marshall died at the scene. Anderson sped away, police said.

"I feel an emptiness that nobody can replace, and he wouldn’t hurt nobody," the victim's mother, Robbie Marshall, told Channel 2's Christian Jennings. She laid out the shoes Kevin Marshall wore the night he was killed in the very spot on North Lake Drive where the accident happened.

Anderson is on the run, possibly with his girlfriend, Kendra Browning. On Sunday, police found Anderson's truck abandoned near the crash site.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says when deputies find Anderson, they’ll charge him with murder.

"What people have told me is that Josh was saying something to a lady out of order, and my son said, 'You shouldn’t talk to her like that,' and he started beating on my son," Robbie Marshall said.

Robbie Marshall said her son had the mental capacity of a 13-year-old.

"I want him to get the death penalty. He took my son’s life, and he doesn’t deserve to live," she said. "I have to go home and wonder if he’s riding around my house. I have to be fearful if he’s riding around my neighborhood."

Browning's sister, Kimberly Browning, told Channel 2 Action News she got a call from her sister that worried her.

"It was from a blocked number, and she said she was in the woods and she didn’t know how to get home," she said.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Anderson or Kendra Browning to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

