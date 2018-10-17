Mexican restaurant fails health inspection due to flies, dented cans

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Newton County restaurant that had two back to back scores in the 90s has now failed a health inspection.
It is El Chaparro Tex-Mex on Highway 278 in Covington.
Manager Rick Terrell told Channel 2 Anchor Carol Sbarge he was shocked and that they take this inspection failure very seriously.
On Oct. 12, El Chaparro Tex-Mex got a score of 62 on a health inspection. Violations included an employee washing hands with cold water, dented cans and multiple flies in the kitchen.
TRENDING STORIES:
Terrell says flies came into the kitchen from the back door but says no flies were ever in the food. The manager took Sbarge into the kitchen and showed her the corrections he has made and how the kitchen operates.
Terrell stresses that none of the violations included food temperature or improper cooking violations. He says all the kitchen and wait staff have been retrained.
El Chaparro Tex-Mex opened a few years ago. It will be re-inspected this month.
Terrell said he is very confident about how they’ll do saying they’ll ace it and get a score back in the 90s.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}