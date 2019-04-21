Man wanted in connection with deadly Covington shooting arrested

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - An “armed and dangerous” man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Covington has been arrested, authorities said.
Keyondre Preston, 18, was arrested in a motel in Cordele about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. Covington police worked with the Crisp County Sheriff’s Department to track down Preston, who had warrants out for murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery.
"A tri-county SWAT team assisted CPD detectives in making the arrest," Covington police spokesman Capt. Ken Malcom told the news station. "Preston was armed but arrested without incident."
The man was found traveling with an unnamed female and juvenile, authorities said.
Preston’s charges stem from an April 3 incident that began as an argument between five people, AJC.com previously reported. Officers responded to the shooting in the 4100 block of Washington Street about 8:30 p.m. and found a man with a single wound to the abdomen, police spokesman Justin Stott said soon after the shooting.
The victim, identified as Shelvis Dwayne Hillman, 40, of Covington, was taken to Piedmont Newton Hospital, where he died.
Two of the four people involved in the argument were found, but police were not able to locate the alleged gunman immediately. Warrants were obtained for Preston’s arrest on April 11.
