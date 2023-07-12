Homeowners say their $80,000 solar panels don’t work and now the metro company is bankrupt

COVINGTON, Ga. — Customers of a bankrupt solar company are unsure of where to turn with solar panel systems that don’t work.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has an active and open investigation into Pink Energy.

Pink Energy previously went by the name Power Home Solar and declared bankruptcy last fall.

“It was $80,000 for this solar system and it has not worked one day since I’ve had it,” Oz Deas told Gray about the 27 solar panels on his Covington home.

Deas says he only produced $2 in electricity with the system last month. Pink Energy promised he would make enough money not just to cover his electric bill, but to make money by sending power back to the grid.

Instead, he’s paying hundreds of dollars a month for the loan on the system, on top of his regular power bill

“I’m retired Atlanta Fire Rescue for 30 years and to have to pay $1,000 a month not for mortgage, but for electricity, is totally insane,” Deas said.

Deas is not alone. In the Pink Energy bankruptcy trustees notice, they write “the trustee is mindful that there are many customers of pink energy who have solar panels systems that are not installed, not working properly, or not working at all.” But the trustee says they, “will be unable to complete or repair any customer’s solar panel systems.”

Becky Herrington is another frustrated Pink Energy customer.

“We were sold a Lamborghini and we were delivered a broken-down Pinto,” Herrington said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Generac. That’s the company whose products Pink Energy sold.

Generac says it will service and repair faulty equipment sold by Pink Energy covered under its warranties.

A Generac spokesperson wrote in a statement, “We understand that consumers are frustrated by their experiences with Pink Energy. However, Generac remains committed to our customers. We stand by our products and warranty obligations.”

Deas says he’s repeatedly had technicians from Power Home Solar, then Pink Energy and now Generac to his home.

“They have come out several times and have the same results, nothing works,” Deas said.

A Generac representative says they will get a technician out to Deas’ home to work on his system.

Attorney General Chris Carr’s office has a guide for purchasing solar panel systems here.

