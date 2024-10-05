GA sheriff’s office arrests student for making threats against classmate

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a student they say threatened another student.

NCSO deputies say they arrested an 11-year-old boy from Indian Creek Middle School on Wednesday and charged him with terroristic threats and acts.

Law enforcement officials say they will turn his case over to the juvenile court system.

Because these instances continue to occur, Sheriff Ezell Brown wants parents to understand “any threats or acts of violence will not be tolerated, and those responsible will be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

