First-ever basic SWAT training class graduates in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated 21 law enforcement officers from the agency’s first-ever Basic SWAT Training Course, held from September 22 to 26.

The intensive 50-hour course offered hands-on instruction in advanced tactical skills. Officers were trained in specialized techniques, including SWAT operator equipment and firearms proficiency, building-clearing techniques, hostage rescue tactics, use of less-lethal tools, flashbang diversionary devices, breaching methods, vehicle assaults, and operational planning.

“I am incredibly proud of these officers for completing such a rigorous and demanding course,” said Sheriff Brown. “Their commitment to professional growth and operational excellence reflects the core values of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.”

The training focused on sharpening individual skills, building cohesive teamwork, and improving strategic planning under pressure.

Participating agencies in the course included the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Milledgeville Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Newton County Fire Services, Forest Park Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, and Conyers Police Department.

