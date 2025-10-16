Covington officials name new police chief

COVINGTON, Ga. — There’s a new full-time police chief in town but it’s a familiar face for Covington residents.

According to City of Covington leaders, Interim Chief Brent Fuesting is officially the full Chief of Police for the Covington Police Department.

Fuesting has served the department for more than 20 years. He first joined the department in 2003 and has since worked in nearly ever division.

In a statement, the new police chief shared his vision for the department.

“My goal is to continue building on the strong foundation this department has established. We will focus on strengthening community trust, supporting the professional growth of our officers, and utilizing technology and innovation to enhance public safety,” Fuesting said in a statement. “I want our department to reflect the values of the community we serve — one rooted in transparency, accountability, and compassion.”

Fuesting has been serving as interim chief since Chief Philip Bradford retired in May after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

In the time since, city officials said Fuesting has “guided the department through a period of transition with professionalism and stability.”

“Chief Fuesting has dedicated his entire career to the City of Covington,” City Manager Tres Thomas said about the appointment. “His leadership, integrity, and deep understanding of both our department and our community make him the ideal person to lead the Covington Police Department into the future.”

The Covington Police Department shared its enthusiasm for the appointment as well, saying in part that “Chief Fuesting has served our community with dedication, professionalism, and heart throughout his career. His leadership as Interim Chief over the past year has guided our department with integrity and teamwork, and we’re excited to continue moving forward under his direction.”

