‘Butterfly of Death’: Rare Black Witch Moth spotted in Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — What better time of year than the spooky Halloween season to spot a witch, or a creature close enough to one?

Officials with the Georgia Department of Resources are introducing everyone to the Black Witch Moth, which they say is so rare, most Georgians may never see one.

The black witch moth has a wingspan of up to 9.5 inches, which is wider than a dollar bill is long, making it the largest insect in the continental U.S.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

With its large wingspan and love for traveling at night, it’s often mistaken for a bat.

But don’t worry, these witches won’t cast a spell on you. Officials say they are very approachable and are generally just looking for bright light.

Instead of biting into a poison apple, the moths tend to feed on tree juices and bananas.

TRENDING STORIES:

But because they’re so rare, officials say they have long been associated with myths related to death.

Since the Aztecs, the black witch moth has been referred to as the “butterfly of death.” In the Caribbean and Mexico, seeing one is believed to be an omen that someone is going to die.

On a happier note, some believe the moths are good witches. In the Bahamas, it’s known as the “money moth,” and spotting one means you’re soon going to win the lottery.

Confirmed sightings have only been reported in Jonesboro, Barnesville, Thomaston, Ringgold, Columbus and Forsyth.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group