Another invasive bug is looking to make GA its new home. Here’s what to do if you see one

ATLANTA — A new invasive species has Georgia on its mind and is trying to make the Peach State its new home.

Researchers at the University of Georgia said the spotted lanternfly has been spreading across the eastern United States and has recently been spotted in Fulton County.

Lanternflies feed on more than 70 species of plants, including “hardwood trees, roses, hops, grapevines and stone fruits such as peaches, plums and cherries.”

So far, the insect that is native to Asia has only been spotted in Fulton County. But UGA wants people across the region to report if they spot the insects, to help keep them from spreading any further.

“Adult lanternflies are about an inch long with grayish-brown front wings with black spots and dramatic hindwings with cream, brown, and red patches,” UGA said in a new release posted to its website. “The first adult sightings occurred in mid-June, and last fall’s adults were seen as late as November.”

So, what should you do if you spot a lanternfly? UGA said to snap a picture if you can, then smash the bug. They then ask that you report the sighting to them.

UGA said areas around Fulton County remain the highest risk of spotting the bugs.

