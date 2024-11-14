Another invasive species has been discovered in GA. Why it poses a ‘serious threat’

ATLANTA — Another invasive species has made its debut in Georgia and is likely something most of us have never heard of before.

On Thursday, the Georgia Department of Agriculture said they received confirmation from the United States Department of Agriculture that the first detection of the spotted lanternfly was discovered in Fulton County in October.

The critter is described as an “invasive planthopper that poses a serious risk to the state’s agriculture.”

Officials say the first sighting of the spotted lanternfly was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014 and spread to 17 states, including Tennessee and North Carolina. Should you cross paths with the planthopper, the GDA has very specific instructions for you.

“(It) poses a serious threat to our state’s #1 industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. “We urge anyone who sees the Spotted Lanternfly in their area to document it, report it, and kill it. Controlling the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly is our best strategy for safeguarding Georgia’s agriculture industry, and we are asking for the public’s help in this effort.”

If you do not want to handle the extermination yourself, you should search for pesticide contractors or pest control companies.

You are also asked to report the sighting here.

Here are some facts about the planthopper you need to know:

The planthopper does not pose a direct threat to humans.

It feeds on a multitude of different plants including grapes, hops, stone fruits and hardwood trees.

Because it feeds on these plants, it weakens them by producing a sticky, sugary fluid that encourages the growth of sooty mold that harms crops.

