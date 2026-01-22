Covington City Council passes resolution to end property taxes, fund budget with data center revenue

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington City Council voted to approve Mayor Fleeta Baggett’s call for a resolution to end property taxes for homeowners.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously when Baggett pitched a plan to completely end property taxes for residents, instead funding city budget needs with revenue from an Amazon data center currently under construction in the city limits.

On Jan. 20, just days after proposing the plan, the city council passed a resolution, putting the plan in the hands of state lawmakers.

If legislators approve the plan to cut property taxes and use data center revenue instead, the measure could go before voters for a referendum as soon as November.

At the same meeting, the council also passed a moratorium on any new data center construction and permit applications until July 4.

