Company gets $75 million government investment for Covington tech manufacturing facility

COVINGTON, Ga. — A new round of funding from the federal CHIPS and Science Act is bringing a big investment to a Covington manufacturing facility.

According to a release from Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office, CHIPS Act funding is going to Absolics’ Covington manufacturing facility to “supercharge chips manufacturing” for semiconductors in Georgia.

Absolics, part of SKC, is getting $75 million from the CHIPS Act to boost semiconductor production in Georgia, according to the senator’s office.

The facility in Covington broke ground in 2022. With the federal investment, the facility is expected to bring in 1,200 manufacturing and construction jobs while Absolics builds a 120,000-square-foot facility.

“Absolics, a subsidiary of SKC Co., has a site in Covington, Ga., working to develop and manufacture a breakthrough glass substrate – a thin piece of glass in which processing and memory chips can be mounted together to create the brains of next-generation, high-performance computing systems,” the company said in a statement.

On Friday, Absolics and parent company SKC will be holding a discussion and commentary about the new facility, with both of Georgia’s U.S. senators, Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, to attend, as well as officials from the federal CHIPS Program Office.

