U.S. Secretary of Education reacts to Cox Media Group teacher violence survey

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Department of Education is weighing in about a disturbing trend of violence against teachers across the United States.

A company-wide investigation by Cox Media Group surveyed thousands of teachers and found that most of the ones who responded say they’d been attacked.

Our Washington News Bureau brought its findings to Education Sec. Miguel Cardona to have him weigh in.

Channel 2′s Samantha Manning shared Cardona’s response from Washington.

Shocking videos from across the U.S. gave us a glimpse at some of the danger inside our schools, including teachers under attack by students.

In partnership with Channel 2 Action News’ sister stations, Cox Media Group surveyed thousands of teachers. More than 8,000 educators from 34 states responded to the survey.

Of the respondents, 71% said they’ve experienced physical violence by a student at least once. More than half said it’s happened more than once.

“The teaching profession is the most important profession, and we have to do a better job showing respect to the profession,” Cardona said in an interview with our Washington News Bureau.

Speaking one-on-one with the education secretary about the survey findings, the Washington News Bureau showed how 63% of the teachers surveyed said they’ve considered quitting their jobs or retiring due to the violence.

It comes at a time when many school districts are facing severe teacher shortages.

“We’re not going to address a teacher shortage if we don’t address the teacher respect issue,” Cardona said. “So we need to be listening to our teachers and making sure that the work environment that they’re in is supportive of them.”

The survey findings are also getting the attention of the Republican Chairman of the House Early Childhood, Elementary and Secondary Education Subcommittee.

“The study is eye-opening,” Rep. Aaron Bean (R-Florida) told Manning.

When asked what can be done to combat the violence against teachers in schools, Bean said more needs to be done to celebrate our teachers and the work they do.

“That includes standing by our school boards to hold people accountable, to hold kids accountable,” Bean said.

Cardona said teachers need to know that “they’ll be ok” going to work.

When it comes to keeping teachers in schools, Cardona highlighted the Biden Administration’s efforts to cancel student debt for millions of them. He said that’s another way to help keep educators on the job, when so many are considering leaving schools.

