Woman attacked, stabbed to death in her Marietta apartment, police say

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death at an apartment complex.

Police are currently at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive, where the woman’s co-workers found her body after she didn’t show up for work.

“She had visible cuts, was unresponsive and appeared deceased,” police said.

The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was attacked inside her apartment overnight.

Police said the door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived.

The woman’s identity will be released once police have notified her family.

So far, police have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on a potential suspect is asked to call law enforcement immediately.

