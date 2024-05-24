Family says GA grandmother expected to land in the States Friday for treatment after cruise illness

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — After raising thousands of dollars to bring their loved one home, the family of a LaGrange grandmother who fell ill on a cruise ship over the weekend is speaking out.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco spoke with Teonie Evans, the daughter of Loretta Cox, who is a mother of six and grandmother of nine, on Thursday night.

She was stuck in the Dominican Republic but she is now headed to the States for treatment.

The family is headed to Florida where Cox is expected to land early Friday morning around 1:30 a.m., according to Teonie Evans, one of Cox’s daughters.

“I just got the notification that the air ambulance has landed in the Dominican Republic to pick up my mom to come back to the States,” said Evans.

Cox and her husband set out to Florida for a cruise on Saturday.

By Tuesday, her lungs had filled with fluid and she was so sick she had to be placed on a ventilator and was stuck in the Dominican Republic where she was being treated. Doctors in the Dominican Republic said that they could keep Cox stable, but that she needed to get a special medical flight back to the U.S. for treatment.

After the story aired on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., her other daughter, Aldes Brooks, family members, friends and strangers were able to raise $18,000 and get Cox on a medical flight.

“I was shocked I was speechless and I still am as they are still coming in and people are still calling me asking if we need anything else is there anything we can send do they have places to stay once they land I am overjoyed,” said Evans.

Cox is still in a coma and on a ventilator.

“We have to continue praying for her recovery and hope that she pulls through,” said Evans.

The family is warning others to get medical evacuation insurance if you go out of the country.

“Just go ahead and make that purchase because this has been a whirlwind of emotions,” sad Evans.

Evans said Cox is expected to land at 1:30 a.m. Friday and head straight to Broward Hospital.

