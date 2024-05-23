Local

Neighbor’s dog bites Georgia man to stop him from running away after police chase

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Neighbor’s dog bites Georgia man to stop him from running away after police chase (WSB-TV)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dog in the yard where a suspect tried running after a nearby chase with deputies ended did its best to fight crime.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say they tried pulling over a Honda Accord, but the driver sped off and swerved through several streets before turning on one where they were children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies used an air horn to tell the children to get out of the way before performing a PIT maneuver and crashing the car.

Video from the area shows the car crashed down an embankment across the street from a residential area.

The driver, whose name has not been released, jumped out of the car and began running, according to deputies.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect was bitten in the leg by a neighbor’s dog. He was quickly found after that hiding in a shed.

Investigators found drugs and scales inside his car when they searched it.

He was arrested, but his exact charges are unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million to settle lawsuit over fiery Ohio crash

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read