Isolated storms possible for north Georgia tonight ahead of active weather weekend

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Week ahead in weather

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia could see isolated severe storms starting Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the stormy weather will kick off an active weather pattern through the weekend and into Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Isolated storms possible in north Georgia tonight
  • Daily chance of storms through Monday
  • More widespread chance for storms and severe weather Monday Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even a brief tornado possible on Monday

