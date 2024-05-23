Isolated storms possible for north Georgia tonight ahead of active weather weekend

ATLANTA — Parts of north Georgia could see isolated severe storms starting Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said the stormy weather will kick off an active weather pattern through the weekend and into Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Isolated storms possible in north Georgia tonight

Daily chance of storms through Monday

More widespread chance for storms and severe weather Monday Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and even a brief tornado possible on Monday

