TSA expecting record-breaking travel weekend at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — As Memorial Day weekend travel kicks off, the Transportation Security Administration expects new records for daily travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

TSA Southeast Region says their agents screened more than 107,000 passengers between midnight and 10 p.m. Thursday.

“We have a new single day screening record @ATLairport! As of 10 p.m., we’ve screened more than 107k passengers! And we’re still going…will have a total in the morning,” a representative posted on X.

The new record won’t hold for long with TSA projecting Friday’s numbers to break Thursday’s.

A release from the TSA said that Friday is expected to be the busiest day for the travel weekend nationwide.

“TSA forecasts Friday, May 24, to be the busiest travel day of the long Memorial Day weekend, anticipating nearly three million passengers. From May 23 to May 29, the agency expects to screen more than 18 million passengers and crew, representing a checkpoint volume increase of approximately 6.4% compared to the same period in 2023,” the agency said.

The federal agency urged travelers to arrive early to be on time while considering parking or rental car returns. They also urged passengers to give themselves at least two hours before their flights.

