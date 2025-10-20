City where ‘Vampire Diaries’ was shot to vote on ordinance banning cemetery tours, filming

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington City Council is set to vote Monday night on a proposal to ban commercial tours in a popular cemetery, which has become a tourist attraction due to its appearance in “The Vampire Diaries.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Southview Cemetery, which dates back generations, has seen an influx of visitors, some of whom have been reported to engage in disrespectful behavior, such as stepping on grave sites and performing stunts for social media.

Ann Wildmon, a veteran ghost tour operator, argues that her tours are respectful and supervised, stating, ‘We are very respectful, we stay on the road, and we get in and out, it’s never been a problem until now.’

Wildmon, who has been guiding historic ghost tours for over ten years, claims that her tours attract visitors from around the world interested in Southern history, not just ‘The Vampire Diaries.’

She also mentioned that her tours have never been associated with the reported disrespectful behavior and that she has even called the police when witnessing misbehavior by others.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tourists Ana Kanaplianik and Victoria Tupiana, originally from Belarus and Russia, expressed their intention to behave respectfully during their visit, acknowledging the importance of respect in such a setting.

“Hopefully people will understand they need to some a little respect, especially when they are coming for these tours,” Kanaplianik said.

If people are not respectful, for the cemetery tours have to stop going around inside," tupiana told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

In addition to banning commercial activity, the council will also vote on limiting visiting hours to dawn to dusk.

“It’s not the mayor or council’s decision to dictate my free speech. It’s history, it’s free speech it’s story telling,” Wildmon said.

The decision by the Covington City Council could significantly impact local tourism and the operations of businesses like Wildmon’s, as the cemetery remains a key attraction for fans of the TV series and history enthusiasts alike.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group