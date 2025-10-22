City of Covington to convert movie studio into new utility services building

COVINGTON, Ga. — The City of Covington, Georgia, has announced the New Covington Utilities Complex, an adaptive reuse project set to modernize and consolidate the city’s water, electric, telecommunications, and gas departments.

“This project represents a bold step forward for Covington—one that blends smart growth with responsible stewardship of our city’s resources,” Fleeta Baggett, Mayor of Covington, said in a statement.

The project will transform existing industrial and media facilities into a state-of-the-art office and operations hub, reflecting Covington’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency. Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2025, with completion expected in May 2026.

By reimagining and repurposing current structures instead of pursuing ground-up construction, Covington is reducing environmental impact, minimizing waste, and creating a collaborative workplace designed to improve efficiency and interdepartmental synergy.

The project partners, Woodvale and Bush Design Build, are committed to quality, sustainability, and community impact, working together to build a better future for Covington.

The new facility will consolidate the City of Covington’s vital utility services into a modern, efficient hub, providing upgraded workspaces and operational improvements for employees.

“The City of Covington has once again taken a leading position in the future development of its local infrastructure,” Rahim Charania, Managing Partner of Woodvale, said.

With the New Covington Utilities Complex, the city said it aims to lead by example in adaptive reuse, reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing service delivery to residents.

Woodvale echoed that sentiment.

“Woodvale is proud to partner with the City of Covington, Georgia on the adaptive reuse of an existing facility to create a new centralized utilities complex,” a spokesman said in a statement. “This project will consolidate critical city services — water, electric, gas, and telecommunications — under one modern, future-ready roof. The initiative reflects both Woodvale’s and Covington’s forward-thinking approach to infrastructure and sustainable growth."

