Missing Clayton County teen rescued from suspected human trafficker

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County teenager has been rescued from the person authorities describe as a human trafficker.

According to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Monica Daughtery was arrested on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was found and arrested at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Grovetown.

The report accuses Daughtery of trafficking a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Clayton County in August.

She was charged with three counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and cited for driving without a license and not having car insurance.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group