Missing Clayton County teen rescued from suspected human trafficker

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County teenager has been rescued from the person authorities describe as a human trafficker.
According to a report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Monica Daughtery was arrested on Monday.
She was found and arrested at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Grovetown.
The report accuses Daughtery of trafficking a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing in Clayton County in August.
She was charged with three counts of trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and cited for driving without a license and not having car insurance.
