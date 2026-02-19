4 arrested after metro Atlanta gas station gunfight on New Year’s Day, 1 wanted

COVINGTON, Ga. — An investigation into a New Year’s Day gunfight at a gas station led to the arrest of four people in metro Atlanta.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, two groups of people got into a fight at a Circle K on Salem Road in Covington on Jan. 1.

During their preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office said they learned one group started shooting at the other and after exchanging gunfire outside the store, everyone ran off.

While nobody was injured, deputies did identify damage to a nearby fuel truck.

As a result of their investigation, the following four people were arrested in connection with the incident, according to the sheriff’s office:

Cameron Little, 21, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7, and charged with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway, reckless conduct, first-degree criminal damage to property and false statements.

Cameron Hill, 17, of Conyers, was arrested Jan. 7, and charged with first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years of age (first offense), reckless conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

Earon Little, 19, of Covington, was arrested Jan. 7, and charged with false statements.

Corde Marks, 18, of Covington, was arrested Feb. 13, and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, unauthorized discharge of a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway and reckless conduct.

A fifth individual is also wanted in connection to the fire fight, 18-year-old Bryce Blair.

Blair faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possessing a firearm during commission of a crime and discharging a firearm near a public highway.

Sheriff Ezell Brown said he was grateful for help provided by the Newton County School System’s police force, staff and administration during their investigation.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal what kicked off the initial shots that led to the gunfight.

Deputies said that as of Thursday, the investigation is still open and additional arrests are pending.

