One of Atlanta’s most wanted fugitives captured in 2019 deadly ambulance crash

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Police Department has arrested one of its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives in connection with a deadly 2019 crash that killed a patient inside an ambulance.

On Thursday, Atlanta Det. O’Hare, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, caught and arrested Robert Henderson,47.

Henderson’s original charge stems from a vehicular homicide that occurred on May 7, 2019, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Adamsville Place Parkway in southwest Atlanta.

According to investigators, Henderson allegedly hit an emergency medical unit that was actively transporting a patient. The crash resulted in the death of the patient inside the ambulance, while medical personnel suffered serious injuries. Authorities say Henderson left the scene before officers arrived.

The case remained active for years and was led by Atlanta Police’s Fugitive Unit, with O’Hare serving as the lead case agent. Through persistent investigative work and the development of key leads, authorities were able to advance the case and ultimately track Henderson’s whereabouts.

Crime Stoppers tips also played a significant role in the arrest. Officials say the information provided helped investigators narrow down Henderson’s location, allowing law enforcement to execute a search warrant and safely take him into custody.

Atlanta police credited the collaborative effort between local and federal partners, as well as community members, in bringing the case to a resolution.

