2 UGA football players charged with driving over 100 mph on Athens road

ATHENS, Ga. — Two University of Georgia football players have been arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges.

Linebackers Christopher Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were booked on Wednesday night and posted $26 and $39 bonds respectively, according to Athens-Clarke County Jail records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Athens-Clarke police said an officer caught the players driving over 100 mph on the Outer Loop near Olympic Drive around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the officer’s report is still being finalized.

The reckless driving and speeding charges are listed as misdemeanors for both players. Ikinnagbon has also been charged with following too closely.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the University of Georgia Athletic Association and received the following statement:

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several driving-related arrests involving UGA players in the three years since football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy died in a high-speed crash.

Head coach Kirby Smart has previously said that he has suspended players and even kicked them off the team for getting arrested.

Last year, three Georgia players left the program after their arrests on driving-related charges.

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley left following their suspension.

UGA dismissed offensive lineman Nyier Daniels, who was arrested for going more than 100 miles per hour. Police said he led officers on a chase after his mother was pulled over for running a stop sign.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group